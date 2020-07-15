General News

'I could hardly move 10 steps' - The chilling experience of a coronavirus survivor

He started developing COVID-19 symptoms and tested negative for Malaria and Typhoid. A person who could walk for miles could hardly take ten steps.

That's the remarkable story of another patient who has recovered from the deadly pandemic.



Russel Kofi Bamfo speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ narrated how he was moved from the 37 Military Hospital, to El-Wak and then finally to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).



According to him, he spent about 5 days on a ventilator at 37 Military Hospital and El-Wak - Isolation centre and about 3 days at the ICU of the UGMC and subsequently moved to the ward when his condition became stable.



“I could hardly move 10 steps. I was admitted at the 37 Military hospital where I was diagnosed with pneumonia before subsequently the test came out positive . . . I could hardly eat solid food, only fluids. At a point, the oxygen run out and it was a struggle to even get it replaced and in between that was a very difficult moment,” he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Based on his experience especially at the UGMC he has birthed an initiative called ‘Green Gratitude’.

"I realized the health workers had serious challenges so I decided to come up with an initiative called 'Green Gratitude' to help the workers; the government needs such partnership to make things better," he narrated.



Meanwhile, his wife and children tested negative.



Listen to him in the video below:





