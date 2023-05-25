I could have exercised better judgment in my choice of words - Kpessa-Whyte apologies to Supreme Court

Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a Research Fellow at the Univeristy of Ghana

Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a Research Fellow with the History and Politics Department of the Institute of African Studies (IAS), University of Ghana, has apologized to the Supreme Court of Ghana over his statement describing the Supreme Court as stupid.

Kpessa-Whyte, who is an ardent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, said that his comments were not intended at denigrating the image of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



He, however, stated that his choice of words was not the best and retracted the statement he made in a tweet he shared on Friday, May 19, 2023.



“Sincerely, the tweet was not done with the intent to scandalize or denigrate a revered institution such as the Supreme Court of Ghana for which I have tremendous amount of respect and admiration. These are consequences I never intended, although I do accept responsibility that, I could have exercised better judgment in my choice of words.



“Please permit me to state unequivocally that I have no reason to slander our Supreme Court, and I hereby sincerely apologize unreservedly for any pain and discomfort my tweets may have caused the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court and the entire judiciary.



“I hereby retract the tweet in question; accordingly, the tweet has been deleted completely and I pray for forgiveness,” parts of his statement read.

The academic also rejected reports in the media that his statement was a reaction to the ruling of the Court in the case of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.



