I couldn't live a day without smoking wee, cocaine - Former addict shares experience

Aduse shared her experience with Kwaku Manu in an interview

A former drug addict, identified as Agnes Duse, has shared how she wasted her youthful years by getting addicted to drugs such as wee and cocaine.

Aduse, who made this confession in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show, and monitored by GhanaWeb, while shedding tears, said her past lifestyle almost killed her.



According to her, a popular perception among peers in her former neighbourhood that smoking wee can make one eat very heavily and well, pushed her into the habit of smoking wee before eating.



"I was told if you smoke wee, you eat really well. So, I adopted that lifestyle of having to smoke before eating. My family members, including my mother, even knew I was doing that," she told the host.



Graduating from that, Aduse added that she was also introduced to sniffing all types of cocaine by her very good friend.



"My very good friend then introduced me to sniffing of cocaine. I was told you could sleep better if you sniffed cocaine. So, she bought some for me to try. Indeed, I slept soundly that day.

"We kept moving from Suame to Amakom solely for cocaine. After some time, I became very skinny, my mother kept probing. I was told to move to Alabar and Krofrom Colombia, that they sold the quality cocaine.



"I was at Tinka even though I have a rented room, I don't sleep there. Sniffing the cocaine makes you forget about those things. I believe the substance, cocaine, has a spiritual backing," she explained.



After all failed attempts by her mother and family to help her stop that lifestyle, Aduse said it took being hospitalized for 3 weeks to make her stop.



"I even developed pressure (High Blood Pressure) due to the cocaine sniffing. I went to the hospital at Tafo Methodist hospital, there I was told I needed oxygen, but I declined.



"I was referred to KATH, I couldn't see things properly. I was detained and received lots of drips. The doctors said part of my heart had swollen due to the drugs intake. I was there for 3 weeks.

"Due to how the nurses took care of me, and the amount of money my brother spent at the hospital, I then decided to stop sniffing cocaine.



"It's been one year after that decision. It hasn't been easy, the urge to always go back is high. But I am determined," she reiterated.



Aduse added that she is now a changed person and is determined not to go back to her old ways.