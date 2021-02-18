I couldn’t secure ventilator for a coronavirus patient - Matilda Asante writes

Matilda Asante Asiedu, former Broadcaster

Matilda Asante Asiedu, group head of retail banking at Access Bank, has cautioned Ghanaians against flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

The former broadcaster gave the advice following her frustration and failure in getting a COVID-19 patient to a health facility with a ventilator.



Matilda wrote on Twitter, “I’ve tried since yesterday, to get a COVID-19 patient to a facility with ventilators without luck.”



The group head of retail banking at Access Bank said all attempts to connect with people within her network to secure a facility with ventilator has proven futile.

“I’ve called everyone I know who has the capacity to help, still waiting… Don’t take chances! #Protect yourself. #Covid is real! #Heaven help us all!” she added.



