I couldn’t write my WASCCE paper because I joined the NPP for campaigns – Captain Smart

Captain Smart

Radio personality Captain Smart has revealed that he was not able to write his Elective Maths West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper because he was on a campaign trail with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Captain Smart has been suspended for a month for being critical of the government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



There are claims that he is aligned to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and is doing the bidding of the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama.



But speaking on the KSM show in an interview, Captain Smart disclosed that he is a sympathizer of the governing NPP and that his criticism is borne out of the love he has for the political party as a card-bearing member.

He said his love for the NPP made him join the party’s campaign train that he was unable to write his Elective Mathematics paper while in Senior High School.



“I live at Tantra Hill, there is no water and you want me to keep quiet? I will say it anywhere under the sun, I sympathize with the NPP and I am NPP but because I love them when I see anything wrong I won’t keep quiet, I’ll talk.



“I’ve never been to the University so I’m not a Graduate. I completed Apam Secondary School in the year 2000. Because of the campaign, I couldn’t write my Elective Maths paper. So where we are coming from is a far place and where we are heading towards is also far,” he said.