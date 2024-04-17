I dare Bawumia to name a successful policy he initiated – Joseph Amoah

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A member of the Movement for Change, Joseph Amoah, has issued a challenge to the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to name a single successful policy that he has initiated.

In an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua Nkommo on ABUSUA965FM, Amoah expressed his scepticism about Bawumia’s ability to lead the country, stating that if the Vice President is campaigning for the highest office, he should be able to provide concrete examples of his policy achievements.



“I’m challenging him, as an individual, Dr. Bawumia should tell us one policy he has initiated that has helped the country. I want to hear from him, if it’s the toilet facilities they’re building, we want to know,” he stated.



He also questioned the viability of the Gold for Oil policy, which Bawumia has been credited with initiating, stating that if it is among his initiatives, then he has failed completely.



Amoah further urged voters to carefully consider the policies that each candidate is bringing to the table, stating that their vote is akin to a prayer for the kind of world they want to live in.

“Your vote is the kind of prayer, by the kind of world you want to live in. We should ask Dr. Bawumia what successful policy he brought on board. I am not referring to people’s ideas or policy they wrote that he’s saying it but rather his own policy that has helped us as a country,” opined.



He also criticized the duopoly system of governance in the country, calling for a break from the traditional two-party system and the election of leaders with the capacity and passion to rule the nation.



“We need to break away from the politics of the duopoly system and come out with people that have the capacity and the passion to rule this nation of ours,” Amoah concluded.