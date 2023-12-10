I dare Bawumia to read his 2016 tweets on radio, TV today - Kpessa-Whyte

Prof Michael Kpessa-Whyte and VP Mahamudu Bawumia

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte has thrown a political challenge to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The university don hinged the challenge on Bawumia reading out some of his pre-2016 campaign messages on radio or TV or tweeting the same messages seven years on.



He posted a screenshot of Bawumia accusing the then John Dramani Mahama government of having lost public trust on X (formerly Twitter).



The post was of Bawumia’s tweet of August 2016 which read: “A mason who inherits a good foundation and spend eight years destroying it cannot be trusted to build the house."



Kpessa-Whyte's challenge posted on December 8, 2023 read: "This was Bawumia in 2016. I am challenging him to repeat/tweet this message today or simply walk into any radio or TV station and read this 2016 message aloud."



Bawumia, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 election, became very popular in 2016 for his economic lecturers and attacks on the then government.

Today, he is accused of superintending over the near collapse of the economy in his role as head of the government's Economic Management Team (EMT.)



He will face former president John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections, seeking his first term as president while Mahama runs for his final term in office.



This was Bawumia in 2016. I am challenging him to repeat/tweet this message today or simply walk into any radio or TV station and read this 2016 message aloud.

