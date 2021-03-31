I defamed an innocent man out of ignorance – Brogya Genfi explains Ofori-Atta public apology

Brogya Genfi, NDC Member

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress Brogya Genfi has indicated that his letter of apology to the Finance Minister was after he came to the realization that all the allegations levelled against him did not hold water.

Brogya Genfi since the NPP government came to power has made it a point to ensure accountability especially on the part of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.



He is on record to have petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the Finance Minister on his asset declaration.



Yaw Brogya Genfi, also petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), in his capacity as a citizen of Ghana, to investigate a $2.25 billion bond issued by the government of Ghana.

But Brongya Genfi has indicated that he is sorry for the various allegations levelled against the person of the Finance Minister because after several petitions were not given the needed attention, Parliament has indicated that he is a clean man and has not gone contrary to provisions of the law.



He used the opportunity to apologize to the Finance Minister for defaming his personality.



“If the Minority and Majority in Parliament have come together to approve the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta then it means that some of the things I was pursuing maybe I didn’t look into them very well. I think I’ve defamed him and therefore I’ve to come and apologize to him for defaming him.”