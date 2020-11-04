I defected to NPP for better policies – Former NDC Organiser

Shadrack Opoku defected to the NPP

The immediate past NDC Constituency Organiser for Bodi Constituency in the Western North Region, Shadrack Opoku, says after just a few weeks of defecting to the NPP, he has realised a big difference between the NPP and his former party, the NDC.

Shadrack Opoku recently quit his position as the Constituency Organiser and also from the NDC after 20 years of being a member.



Explaining why he defected to the NPP during a durbar of Chiefs and people of the area, the former NDC organiser said he has realised that there is a vast difference between the NPP and his former party in terms of development and pro-poor policies.



“I have defected to the NPP because the government of Nana Akufo-Addo has really proved that the NPP is pro poor and has better policies to alleviate the suffering the poor,” said the immediate past NDC organiser.



“I live in a farming community in which many are poor and to be honest, the government’s policies have helped the farmers, especially cocoa farmers, as well as the poor and everyone in the community.”



“In terms of youth employment, many youth in this constituency have been recruited to work in the government’s youth in afforestation policy.”

While commending the Akufo-Addo government for its development initiatives and good policies, he slammed his former party for taking his constituents for granted.



“You look at the development initiatives of the NPP and other policies and you just have to commend President Akufo-Addo.”



“As a constituency organiser of the NDC, you won’t believe that I could not even help my own children to secure jobs and if I couldn’t help my own children, how could I help the people of my constituency?”



“The big difference between the NPP and the NDC is that just after one week of defecting to the NPP, I have been able to assist some youth from the constituency to get work as forest officers.”



The former NDC organiser urged his constituents and Ghanaians to rally behind the good works of President Akufo-Addo for the country.