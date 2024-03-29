I delivered on my promises, Mahama can’t say same – Bawumia

New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has boldly stated that he has effectively fulfilled all his promises, underscoring his suitability to lead the nation in the upcoming December general elections.

According to Dr. Bawumia, over 30 initiatives he promised have all been fulfilled.



Addressing traders in Sunyani in the Bono Region, Dr. Bawumia cautioned Ghanaians against supporting John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections.



Reflecting on his track record, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his commitment to fulfilling his promises, contrasting his achievements with Mahama’s tenure as a former president.

He referenced accomplishments such as the successful implementation of the Ghana Card initiative and the issuance of the card to newborns as evidence of his administration’s dedication to delivering on its commitments.



“I have never been a president. I am just the vice president. I have worked. My opponent has been a president before but I have delivered on my promises.



“When I said we would roll out the Ghana Card, we delivered. When I said children would be issued with the Ghana card at birth, it was fulfilled.”