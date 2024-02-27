I developed a heart condition after Akufo-Addo lost in 2008 – Ken Agyapong reveals

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP greets Akufo-Addo at the Accra Sports Stadium | File photo

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed why he is cautious about his expectations in politics.

He told KSM in a recent interview that he developed a heart condition back in 2008 when he invested a lot of resources and emotions in the presidential bid of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Akufo-Addo lost to the late John Atta Mills after the vote went into a second round with Akufo-Addo leading in the first round. The loss he said gave him a heart problem.



“I learnt my lesson from 2008 when I put my resources, my soul and my will to support President Akufo-Addo, when he lost, I got a heart problem. So, my doctors counselled me, they didn’t know I was a politician until they saw my heartbeat and all those things.



“So, I learnt my lesson from that time. I will campaign, I will do everything but I will not religiously get involved and say that do or die,” he stated adding that he was not bitter at former allies who refused to back his flagbearership bid but that his beef was the attacks they visited on him during campaigns.

Agyapong lost his bid to lead the NPP into the 2024 presidential elections to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in primaries held in November 2023.



While insisting he was not bitter at the outcome, he has refused to contribute resources to the campaign adding that Bawumia was not an enemy of his except that people around Bawumia continued to disrespect him.



Agyapong has serially boasted about massive investments he has made to the NPP campaign over the years.



SARA