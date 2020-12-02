I did not mean to attack the creative arts industry - Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey reacts

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has said she did not intend to disrespect the Creative Art Industry following her comment at a campaign rally at Ayawaso West Wougon where she said “Parliament is a very serious business, it’s a serious place.”

She said her statement was directed at Lydia Alhassan’s contender, John Dumelo, and not an attack to the Creative Arts Industry as suggested by some persons in the art space as well as her political opponents.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is reported to have said at the rally that: “Parliament is a very serious business, it’s a serious place. The place is not for those who think they can heal the sick. No! No! No! No! No! Do not let that happen. It is a serious place.



“If you mistakenly vote for John Dumelo instead of Lydia Alhassan, you’ll always be watching movies at the movie theatre."



This comment didn’t go down well for the people in the Creative Art Industry as some actors, musicians and entertainment journalists including Van Vicker, Zapp Mallet and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo criticized her comments.



But responding to this in a press statement, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey indicated that any attempt to twist her words should be disregarded as she was only referring to John Dumelo who has on several occasions demonstrated gross ignorance about governance and politics as a whole.

“It was never meant to be an attack on a particular person or the entire film making and Creative Arts industry.”



“Any desperate attempts by the political opportunists to twist and portray this as a swipe an entire industry should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” portions of her statement read.



Below is the full statement



