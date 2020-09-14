General News

I did not say murdered wife of US pastor was a witch - Prophet Salifu Amoako

The Leader and Founder of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako

The Leader and Founder of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako has denied reports that he has branded a woman who was killed by her pastor husband a witch.

According to him, in a sermon at a radio station where he was preaching about demonology, he emphasised the activities of Prophet Sylvester Ofori who once accused his wife earlier of being a witch.



Barbara Tommey was shot seven times by her husband; a Ghanaian pastor named Sylvester Ofori in the United States of America. Ofori and Barbara were both staying in the US as husband and wife before Barbara left him due to his abusive behaviour.



According to sources, the man has been beating the wife for so many years now coupled with his irresponsible acts.



The family of Barbara persuaded her to leave Sylvester which she did.



The husband, however, tracked her to her workplace where he shot her 7 times after a short confrontation.

But speaking on Okay FM’s'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako explained that the actions of Sylvester Ofori did not sit well with him when he visited the church to preach.



"So after service, his murdered wife told me he was drunk and that has been his behaviour since. I counselled him to be of good behaviour since he represented a majority of people he was shepherding."



"But having seen all these about him, I decided to advise him about it since these things could be attributed to spiritual implications, and that’s what I said," he added.



He told Okay FM that he had not stated anywhere that the kind-hearted woman was a witch.

