I didn’t fire any weapon during my campaign – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Samuel Nartey George has dismissed claims of him firing shots at the Mobole Electoral Area during his campaign visit over the weekend.

Sam George rejected a statement signed by the Assemblyman for the electoral area, Okoe Mensah, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) secretary for the constituency, to the effect that the lawmaker discharged a weapon into a crowd of women and children.



But in a press release on Tuesday, September 29, Sam George rubbished the claims and described it as “a wicked lie and the work of a devious mind that needs help”.



“I wish to unequivocally state that at no point in time was any weapon discharged during my visit to the Mobole Electoral Area as part of my campaign activities this Sunday.”



Mr. Nartey further explained that the Assemblyman was not part of the team that embarked on the campaign activity in the constituency.

“For emphasis sake, Mr. Okoe Mensah was at no material time present at any of the locations we visited. He stayed away from the activity despite the fact that he was informed and notified days before the visit of the team.”



He revealed that he has reported the misconduct of party official to the party’s disciplinary committee and has spoken to his lawyer to take legal action to restore his good name.



“I have informed the party at the Regional level of his gross misconduct and have faith in the Party’s internal disciplinary mechanism.



“I have spoken to my lawyers and instructed them to commence legal action to remedy the unfortunate attempt to bring my good name to opprobrium,” he added.