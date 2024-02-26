I didn’t know that Joyce Aryee was an NPP member, I’m a bit shocked - Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has described as shocking the inclusion of Joyce Aryee in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team.

Speaking on Peace FM, the veteran journalist raised questions about Joyce Aryee's affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"Is she an NPP member? I know Joyce Aryee very well, but I didn’t know that she was an NPP member, so I’m a bit shocked," he stated on Peace FM.



The NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, recently unveiled the campaign team ahead of the December general elections, which includes a 40-member lineup featuring Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee as part of the Campaign Advisory Committee.



Leading the team as advisors are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former national chairman of the party, Freddy Blay and Peter Mac Manu, who was the campaign manager for the then-candidate Akufo-Addo in 2016.



The chairman of the Bawumia campaign team is Dan Botwe, and he will be supported by deputies Fred Oware and Nana Akomea.

The communication team will be led by Dennis Miracle Aboagye, Adomako Baafi, Krobea Asante, and Akbar Rouhani.



They will be supported by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Gideon Boako, and Antoinette Tsibu Darko as spokespersons.



