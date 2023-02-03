6
I disagree! Protocol list should not be scrapped - Dr Otchere Ankrah replies GII

Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), an anti-corruption organization, says the “protocol list” system in secondary schools under the Computerized School Selection and Placement System should be abolished.

According to the organization, the protocol list creates loopholes for people to cheat and stressed there should be equal and fair opportunity in the placement system.

But Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, has vehemently dissented to the GII proposition.

Reacting on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah stated emphatically that abolishing the protocol list system can never work.

He explained that there are some people who commit huge resources to the development of their schools, hence found the GII recommendation condemnable.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah said; "I don't agree with them. I will never agree with them today, tomorrow or next year. I went to Aggrey Memorial Secondary School. We have built a domitory but for 26 solid years, it's still not complete . . . I have not seen this in any school except Aggrey; for 26 years, it's still under construction. Is it not shocking to you?...If we are to solicit monetary help from stakeholders...and it's completed and the benefactor says he wants to bring his child to the school, you are telling me we should refuse it. I disagree with those peddling this agenda to stop the protocol".

"You have built your school on someone's land and you are saying you won't give the Chief in the area protocol. The school land belongs to someone. Even at Legon, KNUST, there is protocol; why is it that when it comes to Secondary School, you are saying we shouldn't do protocol?", he added.

Source: peacefmonline.com
