General News

I disagree with Akufo-Addo on lots of issues but he is far better than Mahama - Dr. Amoako-Baah

Science Lecturer, Dr Richard Amoako-Baah, is doubtful of former President John Dramani Mahama's ability to adeptly handle the affairs of this country.

Even though he has been President before, Dr Amoako-Baah opines the economy was in bad shape with continuous power outages (dumsor) under his (Mahama) tenure.



Speaking in an interaction on Neat FM, he believes a vote for the flagbearer of the NDC will be taking the country backwards.



"Yes, things didn’t go exactly how you wanted in Akufo-Addo's government; a lot of disgruntled people but that doesn’t mean you vote against the ruling party.

"Personally, I don’t agree with him (Akufo-Addo) on many things but Mahama can’t govern efficiently and it's not because of politics; he just can’t do it. Nana Addo should be allowed to continue; he’s the only one who can," the Political Science Lecturer intimated.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.