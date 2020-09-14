27
General News Mon, 14 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

I disagree with Akufo-Addo on lots of issues but he is far better than Mahama - Dr. Amoako-Baah

Video Archive
Listen to the Article

Science Lecturer, Dr Richard Amoako-Baah, is doubtful of former President John Dramani Mahama's ability to adeptly handle the affairs of this country.

Even though he has been President before, Dr Amoako-Baah opines the economy was in bad shape with continuous power outages (dumsor) under his (Mahama) tenure.

Speaking in an interaction on Neat FM, he believes a vote for the flagbearer of the NDC will be taking the country backwards.

"Yes, things didn’t go exactly how you wanted in Akufo-Addo's government; a lot of disgruntled people but that doesn’t mean you vote against the ruling party.

"Personally, I don’t agree with him (Akufo-Addo) on many things but Mahama can’t govern efficiently and it's not because of politics; he just can’t do it. Nana Addo should be allowed to continue; he’s the only one who can," the Political Science Lecturer intimated.

Source: Peace FM

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter