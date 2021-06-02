I disagree with High Court ruling, Achimota should pursue case to Appeals Court – Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

• The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court on Monday ordered Achimota School to admit Tyron Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea

• The court ruled that the school actions is an infringement on the rights of the students



• Nana Akomea has asked the school to appeal the ruling



Nana Akomea, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has said he disagrees with the ruling by the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court on the case involving Achimota School and two Rastafarian students over the dreadlocked hair.



The court presided by Justice Gifty Addo ordered Achimota School to admit Tyron Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, students they had denied admission in March.



The court held that the school was infringing on the rights of the students with the decision not to admit them.



But reacting to the ruling on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, Nana Akomea urged Achimota to pursue the case to the highest level.

Whiles commending the family of the students for taking the option of going to court, Nana Akomea advanced that the ruling by the high court could spell doom as students would be allowed to do whatever they wish in the name of belief.



“I disagree with the ruling by the High Court. I would want Achimota to appeal this case to at least the Appeals Court, they shouldn’t leave it at the High Court. I think the High Court erred because we have rules. Every institution has rules so if you don’t agree with the rules, let them change it.



“You can’t take things into your hands. If we do that there will be chaos. If a school says these are my rules and you think the laws are against your beliefs, you have to make them change it. You can’t just say they should admit you."



Meanwhile, the Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum has ordered the school to hold on with its decision to appeal the ruling by the court.



He explained, “I am the Minister for Education and there is a Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), boards of High Schools are constituted by the Minister, instructions for running of the schools are provided by the Director-General of GES, so ... I’m meeting with the headmistress of Achimota together with the Board Chairman.



"I was very surprised; he cannot take that unilateral position; I’m waiting for the full briefing from the Attorney General whom I commend for going to court and taking a serious interest in this case. And when I’m briefed by the Attorney General after receiving the certified judgement from the court, a decision will be made."