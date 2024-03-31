I do not need 20 years to prepare for the presidency - Cheddar

New Force Movement leader, Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)

Independent presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has stated that he doesn’t need 20 years of preparation before he can become Ghana’s president.

According to him, the number of years of preparation doesn't matter, as he has already initiated various infrastructural developments that no politician or president can claim to have accomplished.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM and shared via the X app, Cheddar stated, “Do you want to tell me that I need 20 years to prepare myself before I can be president? It doesn't matter because already, what do you think I am doing? Already, I am building houses, creating jobs, building industrial platforms... The things I am doing, I can personally tell you and throw that challenge to any politician or president who claims to do such things. They cannot do it.”



He continued: "It is not that I cannot do what they are doing. There are a lot of them sitting there doing nothing. Me, I do my things already."



Emphasizing why he doesn’t need 20 years of preparation for the presidency, the New Force Movement boss asserted that most politicians who have played several roles in politics are not able to duly perform when given the nod to become president.

“I have employed Italians and Portuguese and Ghanaians and different types of people in the world. I am building skyscrapers and landmarks in our country. So those politicians you claim have prepared themselves for 20 years, why are they not able to do all these? Even common roads, they cannot complete their construction using state money... Are they interested just in the seat or women?” Cheddar quizzed.



Nana Bediako maintained that he is interested in the country saying, "I am here to build the nation, I am here to build the country. That is the legacy I want."



