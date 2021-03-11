'I don't belong to the NDC' - Allotey Jacobs stages comeback on Peace FM's Kokrokoo

Embattled former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has reaffirmed that he is no longer a member of the umbrella fraternity.

He says even though he will never be a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he won't have anything to do with the NDC anymore.



Speaking during a panel discussion in what looked like a comeback on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacob said: “I no longer belong to the NDC...I know I have been suspended but I've dismissed myself. I’m not going to join the NPP; I will never be an NPP member but I'm no longer with the NDC..."



Background



About a year ago, the "Educated Fisherman" was suspended via a letter signed by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for what the opposition party considered to be “persistent anti-party conduct".

“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress, acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 6th day of May 2020, has suspended you forthwith as a member of the party, pursuant to articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8) of the party’s constitution for your persistent anti-party conduct,” portions of the letter read.



Subsequently, he took the backstage on Peace FM's flagship show 'Kokrokoo'.



Listen to him in the video below:



