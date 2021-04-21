‘I don’t belong to the category of crying babies for attention’ – Dr Kunbuor tells NDC executives

Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, former MP for Nandom

Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, a former MP for Nandom, has stated emphatically he does not go about seeking attention from people.

He indicated that some leading members of the party have described his recent criticism of the NDC as someone who has lost relevance in the NDC and was using that as a way to gain his relevance within the party.



Dr Kunbuor in an interview of Citi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, stated that about two weeks ago, he solely organized a public lecture to express the party’s reservations regarding the Supreme Court verdict of the 2020 Election Petition and “people have conveniently forgotten about that”.



“So, when people are talking about relevance, irrelevance is neither here nor there for me. What does it mean to be looking for relevance in the party to be what?” he questioned.



“I don’t belong to that category of crying babies for attention, no! I’m a self-made man, I like to hold myself in my own bootstrings,” he stressed.



A recent meeting by the NDC Cadres has brought about a misunderstanding within the NDC.

But Dr Benjamin Kunbour explained that the meeting held by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema did not conflict with the retreat the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) organised in Ho.



His defence comes after some leading members of the NDC at a forum dubbed, ‘Securing NDC’s Future’, described the party in its current state as a ‘lame and an injured horse”.



They urged its executive to adopt decisions that will resuscitate the party before it collapses.



The comments, to a section of NDC supporters and sympathisers, deepen the cracks in the party even further.



Dr Kunbour told Joy News that the intention of the forum was not to attack the work of the NEC but to have a conversation on matters that are gradually derailing the party.

He stressed that, unlike the NEC meeting which was to tackle short term strategic arrangement, the forum was to focus on the long-term sustainability of the party.



“For the NEC there would be a conversation that is dealing with internal party matters but the conversation that was taking place in Tema was one of a very broad spectrum and with a panel who have quite some experience in terms of the history [of the party].



“So we thought that yes, by all means, let the NEC do what they are doing. And as we await NEC, there are many lines of conversation that can take place all geared towards positioning the party for the future. And one is not just talking about only the future of 2024; that’s a very limited agenda,” he said.