I don’t deserve an award for doing my job – NDC MP rejects Ghana Education Awards nomination

The Member of Parliament (MP) representing Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has rejected an award nomination by the Ghana Education Awards in the category of "Educational Activist of the Year."

According to the MP, his decision to decline the nomination is grounded in his belief that his role as a public servant and a member of the Parliament's Education Committee should not warrant personal recognition.



He added that his service to his constituents and his responsibilities within the Education Committee of Parliament is intrinsic to his role.



He further emphasized that his constituents entrusted him with their mandate to advocate and address matters pertinent to their well-being and not to seek personal recognition.



In a statement, the MP explained, “Honestly, I don't think I should be considered. I'm only doing my work as a representative of the people of Builsa South and a member of the Education Committee of Parliament. My people sent me to Parliament because they know I have the needed competence to effectively represent them, advocate, and canvas issues of concern to them and Ghanaians.



“My party put me up as Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament because of its confidence in my abilities and experience to deal with matters affecting teaching and learning at all levels. I don't deserve an award for doing my job. I will humbly ask the organisers to consider those more worthy.”

Dr. Clement Apaak has been vocal on matters of education in the country, especially in his constituency. He has contributed to the sector by providing



teaching and learning materials to various schools. He has been a vocal advocate for reform within the school feeding program, consistently highlighting challenges that have arisen in its implementation.



