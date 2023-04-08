I don’t fear delegates – Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has stated a view contrary to the widely acclaimed “fear delegates” mantra coined by the party’s late former General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

According to him, delegates are people with consciences in making rational choices and cannot be said to be treacherous beings who are easily influenced.



“When they bring you money, take it but show them that you cannot be taken for a ride. They say fear delegates, for me, I don’t fear delegates because if you are faithful to delegates, they won’t take someone’s money and even if they do, they will still vote for you,” Kennedy Agyapong told a gathering of NPP members in the Ayawaso East Constituency in a video shared by Oman Channel.



The Assin Central MP noted that he remains the only candidate amongst the party’s flagbearer hopefuls who has been consistent in showing devotion to the cause of the NPP and members at all levels.



He thus implored the party members to reward his devotion with the nod to lead the party into victory for the 2024 presidential election by electing him as flagbearer.



“I have confidence in the grassroots. I may not have been able to take care of everyone but I have fought hard for you. From being charged with treason because of injustice against NPP among other things.

"So I know the love you are showing me is not the 'fear delegates' type but one that will manifest in votes. I still have confidence in you,” Kennedy stated while listing his many contributions to the NPP.



Sir John’s fear delegates



The disappointment and unpredictability of internal political party elections, caused the late former NPP General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John to coin one of the most popular quotes in Ghana’s political history.



After losing a re-election bid in 2014, the major highlight of Sir John’s parting message was the phrase “fear delegates.”



According to him, the only thing for a man to fear apart from death was the mind of a delegate which only manifests in electoral results regardless of any indication or assurance of loyalty.

NPP fixes date to elect flagbearer



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to hold a primary to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the 2024 presidential election.



Ahead of the contest, the likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Afriyie Akoto, Francis Addai Nimoh and Alan Kyerematen have emerged as contenders for the race.







