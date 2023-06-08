5
I don't have Okomfo Anokye's powers, I need your help - Dampare to Ghanaians

Dampare.png Dr George Akufo Dampare (IGP)

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akufo Dampare on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the management of Despite Media.

The visit was to encourage the media to continue its partnership with the police in ensuring law and order.

Flanked by the hierarchy of the Police Service, the IGP also used the opportunity to laud the Despite Media Group in particular and the media in general for its positive social impact.

He reiterated how indispensable the media has become to society and in the dissemination of information, so much so that some members of the public prefer seeking solace from the media in times of distress than even the police.

"I don't have the powers of Okomfo Anokye; I can't do the work alone...I need your help as well. We need feedback in our line of duty and so this visit is essential to foster friendship between us and the media because you deal with the people. Some people even prefer coming to you instead of the police, so I believe we can work effectively if we join hands together. We want the police service to be very attractive" he intimated.

On his part, the Managing Director of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson commended the IGP and the police in general for their swift response to issues and assured them that "we will also do our part to assist you".

"We thank you for this visit" he added.

