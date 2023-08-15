'I don't have a dead political career' - Frances Essiam 'fights back' NDC's Beatrice Annan

Frances Essiam is the former CEO of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL), Frances Essiam, has stated that she does not have a dead political career.

According to her, that cannot be true of her because she is not at any point in her life to be seeking some higher form of political clout, and she is not aiming to return to political power or any position.



She was responding to Beatrice Annan, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communication Team, who had accused her (Frances) of wanting to use her (Beatrice) as a pedestal to revive her dead political career.



Frances Essiam insisted that it is rather her NDC compatriot who is seeking to revive her dead career in politics.



“I don’t have a dead political career. My dear, I’m 65 years. You don’t even have one starting: I’m not going for parliamentary, I’m not going for presidential. You are in opposition and you also want to revive your dead, mundane political, abstract career,” she stated.



Earlier, Beatrice Annan had said that the former CEO of the GCMCL had wanted to use her to revive her dead political career.



“Frances has abused me… she said very worse words about me. What I want her to know is she cannot use me to revive her dead political career. That, I will not allow,” she said.