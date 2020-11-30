I don’t have any personal problem with Mahama, he’s my good friend - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has declared that he doesn’t hold any grudges against his political opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, they only criticize each other on political basis.



Speaking on Asaase radio’s Sunday Night show, the vice president emphatically said the two have been friends since childhood and the fact that they hold varied political views doesn’t make them enemies.



Bawumia said, "I don’t have a personal problem with John Mahama…He is a good friend of mine; we grew up together. Of course, he is older than me but our fathers were very good friends, they were colleagues and contemporaries. Our families grew up quite close to each other.”

“We don’t have personal problems at all, as a person I like him, I don’t have an issue with him but we are in a world of competitive politics and competitive ideas and I enjoy a good debate. Whether it is with my brother or my sister, if we come to debate, we will debate but there is nothing personal,” he stressed.



He, however, stated that the frequent backlash of the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama was as a result of the bad policies he implemented during his tenure of office.



He indicated that those bad policies had dire consequences on the economy.