I don’t have coronavirus – Joyce Bawah Mogtari rubbishes rumours

A special aide to former president John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has rubbished rumours making rounds that she has been infected with the coronavirus.

In a statement, Mogtari said there is no shame in contracting the virus and she will be the first to announce her status, however, the reports are false.



“As for the NPP propaganda all over that I, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, have tested positive for COVID-19 and in isolation, PLEASE IGNORE it,” she said, adding: “I am Safe and the next president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is hearty and going about his duties.”



Below is her full statement:



It’s a lovely Wednesday morning, and there’s still some calm and beautiful air blowing around, thanks to the refreshing and ceiling-shattering news from my boss, John Dramani Mahama.

As for the NPP propaganda all over that I, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, have tested positive for COVID-19 and in isolation, PLEASE IGNORE it.



As someone who has been fighting the stigmatization of recovered persons, I will be the first to announce my status and help in the education and advocacy to reduce the stigma.



I am Safe and the next president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is hearty and going about his duties.



Thank you!

Source: Dailymailgh.com

