Politics

I don’t have time for such rubbish – Sammy Gyamfi on Banda Chief’s affiliation with NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC Communication Officer

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi was upset when asked to clarify his party’s affiliation with the Adontenhene of Bongase Community in the Banda District of the Bono Region.

Nana Issah Yakubu has been captured on video expressing his concerns over the deployment of military personnel in his community.



According to the chief, the armed personnel are intimidating residents in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.



He noted that there has been a tension in the region to the extent that fisherfolks are unable to partake in the registration exercise.



Ever since his video went viral, some NPP executives have tagged him a card bearing member of the NDC who is fighting for the party’s interest to help rig the December 7, polls by registering ‘aliens’ in the community.

Sammy Gyamfi in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ was asked by host Kwesi Aboagye to clarify the hanging allegation on the chief’s affiliate with his party.



But he showed no interest in doing so and opted to prematurely end the interview for lack of ‘appropriate’ questions.



“I don’t have time for such rubbish,” he vehemently said – adding that, “I respect our traditional rulers and will not discuss this on radio.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.