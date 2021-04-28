I don’t know what ECG staff have against their good MD – Allotey Jacobs

Kwame Agyeman-Budu, ECG MD

Social Analyst, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has expressed his surprise at the staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) who have called for the removal of their Managing Director (MD).

According to him, the ECG MD, Kwame Agyeman-Budu is a man of good standing “and I appeal to the staff of ECG to sit and resolve their concerns with him”.



“I appeal to the staff of ECG to resolve the issues they have with their MD amicably. I don’t know what they have against Agyeman-Budu because from what we hear, he (Agyeman-Budu) is not a bad person. The man is very respectful so I am surprised and really don’t know why they are calling for his removal” Allotey Jacobs shared.



Speaking on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah, the Social Analyst advised Agyeman-Budu as a leader to have a sit down with the agitated staff. “He has to talk with them, know their problems and share his with them too for a common ground and the ultimate resolution of their issues”.



On his authority, if after this dialogue the MD still refuses to address their concerns, then he can be dealt with.

Asked if he would advise the President to keep him in his current position, Allotey Jacobs said, “For me Agyeman-Budu is a good man but it is the prerogative of the President to retain him as the ECG MD”.



According to the workers, mainly from the junior and senior staff association, Mr Agyeman-Budu is “mismanaging” ECG, hence they want his immediate removal.