I don’t know who has a secret ‘girlfriend’ called Ramatu – Bagbin stirs fresh Bawumia 2nd wife rumours

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Samira Bawumia

Almost as if it is a deliberate ploy to cause mischief, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has for the second time made a public reference to a name, Ramatu, that has come to be associated with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his alleged second wife.

According to Bagbin, he didn’t know which dignitary seated on the occasion yesterday had a woman named Ramatu, throwing the chamber into laughter.



Yesterday during the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo, the NDC minority demanded to see Ramatu Bawumia after the Speaker acknowledged dignitaries present and mentioned Samira Bawumia.



In response to the minority bench, Right Hon Bagbin said:



“Honorable members, I don’t know which of you has a girlfriend called Ramatu but we don’t have any dignitary here called Ramatu,” Bagbin said.



This is not the first time the Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin introduced ‘Ramatu’ into the public discourse.

It will be recalled that during the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic on January 7, 2021, Bagbin introduced the Second Lady Samira Bawumia as Ramatu Bawumia.



He later clarified that that was the name he was given.



Following an awkward silence, Mr. Bagbin quickly explained:



“I don’t know if the Second Lady has done an affidavit to change her name but that is what I have here”, referring to the programme brochure.”