I don't know why Akufo-Addo is still holding onto power amidst current hardships - Edudzi Tamakloe

Edudzi Tamakloe, an aide to Ex-president John Mahama has said under this reeling economic hardship he is finding it very difficult to understand why President Akufo-Addo is still holding onto power.

According to him, he must resign if he has shame since he has clearly failed to honour the numerous promises he made to Ghanaians prior to being voted as President of this country.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the aide to the former President John Dramani Mahama and a private legal practitioner who sounded very upset with the continuous rise in goods and services explained that the President has clearly lost his divine touch with Ghanaians and really does not care about what is happening in the country and the kind of hardships Ghanaians are going through.



"Have you checked the prices of fuel recently, diesel is now sold at GHc15 and very soon it will be selling at GHc100. The rate at which the dollar is sky rocketing, Ghanaians will soon have to leave this country and seek for a better life elsewhere," he said.



He noted that President Akufo-Addo has failed beyond measure to even continue with the good legacy of former President John Dramani Mahama.



"Today, traders are threatening to close down their shops, the free Senior High School policy is under threat and the economy seems to be grinding to a halt. All due to your failed policies and non performing ministers.

"It will be a total disgrace for things to collapse and the economy go into a total abys if you still remain in power," he added.



"I would have handed over power to a more competent person who is more qualified and has the willpower to turn things around within the shortest possible time, rather than stay in power and be humiliated by your own policies which is bringing hardship to the very people you swore by the constitution to protect and defend at all time."



He maintained that Ghanaians are fed up with President Akufo-Addo and his government and it is just a matter of time for Ghanaians to vote the incompetent, lazy and weak President and the NPP government out of office.



