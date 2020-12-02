I don’t like God’s revelation about the outcome of the 2020 polls - Owusu Bempah

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has revealed that he is worried about a revelation from God to him about the outcome of December 7 general elections.

In a video spotted by MyNewsGh.com, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah said “I didn’t like revelation God showed me about the outcome of the 2020 elections”



According to Prophet Owusu Bempah, “God revealed to m and I saw a candle. People were trying to put it but candle would not go off”.



“The people were finding it difficult to put off the candle but I realized the last person was able to put off the candle. In fact, I didn’t like that revelation and I’m not happy about how the last person was able to off the candle”.



Prophet Owusu Bempah added that “God gave me the understanding of the vision. I will not say anything about the meaning of that revelation but I will give the message to the right source so they can work on it”



Mahama can never be president again

The controversial Televangelist a couple of weeks ago, said John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking re-election to be the President of the Republic of Ghana for a second term, can never be president again in his lifetime.



The prophet told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana about how biblically, the Almighty God rejected Saul as the first king of Israel. Owusu Bempah explained that Saul did not ascend to the throne again because he never changed his mind, and likewise the Ghanaian presidency is over for John Dramani Mahama.



Owusu Bempah prophesied: “I want to tell him [John Dramani Mahama] to understand that all his campaigns across the country will yield no result. This is not because I hate the NDC; in fact, they should trust what I say because I prophesied about the sudden demise of Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur. If I [……] hated NDC, I wouldn’t have spoken about it.”



“John Dramani Mahama can never be President again. If they bring him again in 2024, he will still lose the election…Mahama can never be president again, read my lips!” Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied further.



