I don't need any security at my house - Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu (right) with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-A

Mr. Martin Amidu says some people in the Akufo-Addo government are threatening his life and has therefore warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call his "attackers" to order.

On Monday, November 16, 2020, Martin Amidu, announced his resignation as Special Prosecutor.



He cited failure of the government to pay his salaries, President's interferences in his work and some operational challenges among others as reasons for his resignation.



He added that he endured a traumatic experience after releasing his corruption risk assessment report on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal which he forwarded to the President to act on it.



In the report, he alleged the deal reeked of corruption.



Following his resignation, Mr. Amidu says his life is under serious threats.

In an interview with Citi FM's Umaru Sanda, he disclosed that some people within the government have threatened to burn his house.



He also stated that there is a plot to send armed robbers to attack him.



"All these threats about bugging me, armed robbery, burning my house; I'm aware," he said.



He, however, stressed that he is undaunted by any of the threats and that he will continue with his fight against corruption.



"It must not be subdued under personal attacks," he asserted.

He further revealed he has made attempts to bring the attention of the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah to the attacks but he has not picked his calls.



"I tried to call Kan-Dapaah, he didn't pick it and I got a former National Security Advisor to contact him and tell him. And I know the persons involved, I can name them. I reserve it for the meantime," he said.



He, therefore, warned that President Akufo-Addo will be responsible for any bad thing that should happen to him.



"I put my life on the Republic of Ghana and the President will be responsible for anything that happens to me . . . I laid my life on the Republic of Ghana and the President has the constitutional duty to protect me. I don't need any security at my house or to follow me and anybody who makes an attempt, he will have himself to blame," he exclaimed.