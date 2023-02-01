I don't need politics to survive - Alan Kyerematen

Former minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kyerematen

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate aspirant and Former Trade and Industry Minister, Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen says he is not into politics to make money because he does not need it to survive.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen also noted that he together with other rich young people who started working with the party did it because they believed in the NPP and not to make money for their pockets, therefore all the service he has made to the party was done with a clean heart.



"When we the NPP Young Executives Forum came back into politics, we made sure we did our job. Those of us businessmen, private sector professionals and excuse me to say that, we don’t need politics to survive. But we believed in the philosophy of the NPP. So we devoted ourselves to work and support our leaders. So I was the Chairman of that association (Young Executives Forum)”. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen revealed in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com during his tour at the Ashanti Region.



Mr. Alan Kyerematen further revealed that, he is contesting to become the flagbearer of the party because he has been a good servant to the party for a long time.

“It is true when I say that, I started this long ago”, he told Kwame Tank the host of the show whom he had his interview.



Mr. Alan Kyerematen will contest for the flagbearership race with about five other people of the governing NPP including MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.



Many have also tipped Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the position, but he is yet to officially make his intentions known.