I don’t operate a facebook account - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Addrisu

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddriisu has reacted to a viral Facebook post in which he was accused of attacking former President John Dramani Mahama over the recent outburst of Sammy Gyamfi against the NDC MPs.

The legislator noted that he does not operate a Facebook account and has also not caused anyone to create a Facebook account in his name.



“My attention has been drawn to a story published on a Facebook page of ‘Hon. Haruna Iddrisu’ dated 5th March 2021 in which I am alleged to have accused the former President of a number of things including a reference to him as a coward.



“For the record, I wish to state that the said Facebook account does not belong to me and that I have never owned a Facebook account neither have I caused any such account to be opened and operated in my name,” he stated.

He indicated that he is not an active social media participant hence, the account purported to be in his name is fake and so is the said post.







