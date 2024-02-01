I don’t pity politicians – Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson

Popular Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson has stated that he does not have any sympathy for politicians in the country when it comes to the issue of monetisation in politics.

Speaking in an interview on Hello FM following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, 2023, Ephson underscored the fact that politicians are the guilty ones and not delegates when it comes to monetisation.



“As for the moneyocracy it is the politicians who have brought it so they should deal with it,” he stated.



“Not at all, politicians I don’t pity them, they have brought it,” he added when asked if he pitied politicians.



About 28 sitting parliamentarians of the NPP lost their bid in the primaries, while more than a dozen more decided against seeking re-election.



While some attributed their defeat and decision not to contest again to personal reasons, others pointed to the monetisation of politics and how expensive it has become to run for public office.

