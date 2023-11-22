I don't resort to insults - Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Ghanaian lawyer and politician Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Ghanaian lawyer and politician who served as the Deputy Minister of Transport in Ghana under the Mahama led administration Joyce Bawah Mogtari has stated she doen't resort to insults.

According to her, she rather enjoys witty and intelligent debates and also, welcomes constructive critisims and feed backs.



She posted this on her X page, formerly Twitter, on November 21, 2023, sighted by GhanaWeb.



"If you follow my SM handles, you know that I am not one who resorts to insults, save on occasion when I have probably lost my cool.



"As a lawyer and politician I enjoy witty and intelligent debates and I welcome constructive criticism and feedback.



"No matter the unnecessary and pointless insults, I will ignore the provocation and ask kindly you focus on the issues," she posted.

The former minister made the above statement to express shock concerning the fact that despite the lies and falsehood peddled by the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo and Bawumia against former president Mahama and the NDC, their servants have the "audacity to attack members of the National Democratic congress".



"Can someone please start pulling out the raft of lies @Bawumia and the failed promises that were made between 2014 and now! Where is @receiptguy long time no see please be the arbiter and do well to help!"



Former Ghanaian President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama in the People’s Manifesto has disclosed a comprehensive plan to boost the country’s economic growth and development through the implementation of a 24-hour economy policy.



The policy aims to create a conducive environment for businesses to operate around the clock, thereby maximizing productivity, creating employment opportunities, and driving economic prosperity.



Read her post below:

If you follow my SM handles, you know that I am not one to resort to insults, save on occasion when I have probably lost my cool!



As a Lawyer and a Politician I enjoy witty and intelligent debates and I welcome constructive criticism and feedback!



No matter the unnecessary… — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) November 21, 2023

RAD/OGB