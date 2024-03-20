'I don't see any progress with the young man today' - Senior citizen laments

A senior citizen, Ernest Koku Quist, has shared concerns about the lack of progress for today's youth compared to past generations.

According to him, there is a stark contrast between the old days in Ghana and now.



To him, today's youth are faced with challenges that prevent them from progressing.



Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb TV’s People & Places with Partey Narh, the senior citizen stated “I don't see any progress for the young man today.”



He fondly recalled the era of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, who implemented various apprentice schemes and organizations such as the Kwame Nkrumah Youth Organisation and the Farmers' Council.



He added that these initiatives provided employment opportunities, even for those without formal work.

“Kwame Nkrumah, at the time, organised apprentice schemes. They had Kwame Nkrumah Youth Organisation, they had the farmers' council. They had people who cooked foods like kenkey and they had housing people working. So, if you don't have work, you go to the farmer’s council and you will get work to do. Those cooking the kenkey, you can't even eat one.



“… It was better at that time than now,” he said.



The senior citizen added that the opportunity at the time made it easier for workers like himself to continue with education while working.



“The situation in the country pushed me to learn more. I discussed this with my senior men and they told me to take overseas courses. So, I was taking an overseas course in British Engineering and that has brought me this far,” he added.



