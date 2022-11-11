I don't support our strike; allow GES Director-General to do his job - Lecturer

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Governance Lecturer at Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has appealed to his colleague teachers on strike to reconsider the decision.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Dr. Otchere-Ankrah disagreed with the teachers for always resorting to strike actions whenever they need their grievances addressed by the government.



With an emphasis on the teachers' demand for the termination of the appointment of the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), for which reason they have embarked on strike, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah called on them to give Dr. Eric Nkansah the opportunity to work and assess his performance.



He wondered why they would let the students suffer for no fault of theirs just because they doubt the competence of the GES Director-General.

"I don't support the strike. The GES works with law; the President is the one with authority to appoint the Director-General . . . So, if the person has no criminal record and can do the job, we have to allow him to do it.



"What saddens me the most is the students who are suffering. This is not good. If he had violated the law, then we can say he has contravened the law. But if he hasn't infracted the law and there is nothing impeding the person from working, let's allow him to work," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.