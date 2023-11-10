I don’t think Akufo-Addo was surprised I joined anti-DDEP demo – Sophia Akufo

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has stated that given the opportunity she will repeat her decision to join pensioner bondholders who months back protested their inclusion in the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray (November 9), Madam Akuffo said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who happens to be her relative would not have been surprised to see her join the protest against his government.



“I don’t think he was surprised, he knows me..” she answered when asked the president had expressed unhappiness about her action.



Describing the DDEP program as reminiscent of fiat military era, she said she was motivated to join the protest after watching the plight of her fellow pensioners on TV.



“You contracted me, that in return for buying your bonds these are what I am expecting. Now you want to change my expectations for whatever reasons, you don’t do by decree.



"It was more like the days where you wake you up in the morning and by decree something has happened in Ghana.

“All of a sudden no more 50 cedi notes or all of a sudden from Saturday there is a new currency but the new currency is not in circulation yet. But Saturday, Monday what you have is no longer money, decree. What kind of life is that?” Madam Akuffo asked.



She continued: “It took me to those days where by a fiat you will want to tell me unless I sign up something, I don’t want any new arrangement with you. If I had to do the same again I would, I don’t care because what I did, did I do anything wrong?”



According to her, she noticed the development of the pensioners picketing on the TV and she knew some of them.



“I was upset that retired persons will reach such a sorry past, that pensioners have to do that. Because somebody is insisting on breaching the law as far as I am concerned,” Madam Akuffo stated.









