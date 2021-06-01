I don't think I will be a friendly face in school - Rasta student

The High Court has ruled that Achimota School should admit Tyrone Marhguy

One of the Rasta students who won the case against Achimota School, Tyrone Marhguy, has said he does not expect to have a friendly environment in the school.

He explained on News 360 on TV3 Monday, May 31 that their issue has created a wrong impression in the minds of some people.



"I foresee there is a possibility of fear once I get to Achimota School considering the damaging consequences of this.



"I don’t think I will be a friendly face considering what they heard so I’m expecting this,” he said.

The two Rastafarian students who sued the Achimota School for refusing to admit them, Oheneba Nkrabea and Tyrone Marhguy have won the case against the school.



They were denied admission into Achimota School until they cut off their dreadlocks but they filed a suit against the school.



The court in its ruling on Monday, May 31 ordered Achimota School to admit them.