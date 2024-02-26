I don’t think any NPP delegation can come and beg me - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has hinted that he will not accept any apologies for the disrespect he suffered at the hands of some New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful during the party’s November 2023 presidential primaries.

Agyapong came second in the race to lead the NPP, losing to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



In an interview on the KSM show, he stressed that his kindness over the years has been mistaken as a weakness, something he is unwilling to entertain going forward.



He recounted how an unnamed Western Regional MP told A Plus that even if Ken is offended after an internal election, the party will dispatch a delegation to impress on him and plead with him.



According to him, the MP repeated that viewpoint at an event in South Africa.



“So, delegation from where? Did they not see what they were saying or they did not hear? I don’t think any delegation can come to me,” he stressed, adding, “it is my choice.”



Agyapong also stated that he is withholding an office space and a fleet of vehicles he had planned to donate to the party because he had been unduly attacked in the leadup to and during the primaries.