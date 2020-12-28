I don’t wish NDC success, but luck – Sammi Awuku

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku has wished the opposition National Democratic Congress luck in their attempts to reverse the outcome of the December 7 presidential polls.

According to Sammi Awuku, he will not wish the NDC success in their attempts but rather, he sends them luck in their attempts.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb during the NPP’s Thanksgiving service, December 27, Sammi Awuku said; “we believe that the battle has ended, the verdict has been declared, we believe that our lives will have to move on…we have a nation to govern now…”



He added; “We wish the NDC luck, I don’t wish them success but I wish them luck.”



Mr. Awuku humorously added that his party is open to sharing some of their experiences at the Supreme Court during the 2012 election petition with the NDC, once they decide to take the legal course.

“We have some experiences at the court, if they need some we will share with them. We wish them luck,” he said.



The opposition NDC has hinted of initiating a legal battle on December 30 to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections and that of Techiman South Parliamentary polls.



