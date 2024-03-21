I doubt if Akufo Addo is a lawyer as he claims - Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike, leader of the United Front Party (UFP), has cast doubts over the legal credentials of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Odike, his doubt stems from concerns regarding his handling of constitutional matters and the perceived imbalance of power within Ghana's government structure.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Onua FM on March 20, 2024, Odike asserted that the actions of Akufo-Addo do not align with what one might expect from someone with a legal background.



Specifically, he highlighted the president's reluctance to initiate a review of Ghana's constitution despite perceived flaws.



He argued that the concentration of power in the hands of the president undermines essential checks and balances, posing a threat to the country's democratic principles.



"Someone says Akufo-Addo is a lawyer; I have my doubts since Akufo-Addo became president. He has never been a lawyer before, because, for us laymen, we wouldn't behave the way Akufo-Addo is behaving when it comes to the rule of law.

"First of all, Akufo-Addo is saying that he doesn’t see anything wrong with Ghana’s constitution…I have always been advocating for constitutional review.



"Look, he has control over the executive and the judiciary. Why has he appointed a parliamentary minister? You see, the three arms of government are supposed to work independently, but the president is able to go to parliament and appoint ministers, which is wrong,” he said.



He added “The president has the power to appoint a minister of parliamentary affairs and also appoints justices and promotes judges.



"And the lawyers in this country, if these things are happening here, how do you expect the country to progress? Nana Addo has taken the whole nation to ransom."





