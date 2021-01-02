I dropped out of Accra Poly level 200 because of extreme poverty - Lady reveals

Source: SVTV Africa

Ruby Venson is a victim of a financial catastrophe; her life came crumbling down after her father's death. She had big dreams of being a graphic designer. But, life happened.

Ruby is a 22-year-old who lives with her mom and siblings in Accra. She completed Methodist Girls High school in 2015 and enrolled in Accra Technical University two years later. After a year of school, Venson quit school to make way for her younger siblings to get an education too.



Ruby loves to draw, hence the desire to become a graphic designer.



”I am very good at designing and it has always been a dream to be a graphic designer but after my father's death, everything went south. If I get the opportunity I would go back to school,” Ruby said.



Moreover, Ruby and her family might just have to vacate their home due to family issues but have no place to move to. Momentarily, she does not work nor school. Her mom, Awo Sebeye washes people's clothes and earns 10 to 15gh a day as payment to feed three children.

Ruby would love to go back to University or perhaps understudy a graphic designer. Any form of help will be greatly appreciated. Please contact SVTV Africa Foundation on



Kindly watch the full interview below;





Source: SVTV Africa