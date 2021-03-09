I expect loyalty, transparency and teamwork - Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: Communication Bureau , MLNR

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has today, 9th March, 2021 asked the Management of his Ministry to exhibit loyalty, transparency and teamwork at all levels to help among others solve the many challenges confronting the Sector.

He said this will also ensure that the government’s Agenda and the Mandate of the Ministry is efficiently achieved. The Hon. Minister stated this during his maiden meeting with Directors and some senior officers at the Ministry.



He indicated that "In me, you will find a Minister who is very supportive". He further explained that he will try his very best to ensure that staff enjoy their work.

The Minister also constituted a five Member Committee to take inventory of seized Excavators and their related issues. The Committee chaired by Mr Ben Aryee, Advisor on mines to the Minister is also expected to oversee the handing over of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining (IMCIM) and present its reports in one week.



The H.E President on Friday March 5th 202I sworn into office 28 Ministers including Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

