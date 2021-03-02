I fear needles but this is one of the best shots I've ever taken - Frema Opare

Frema Osei Opare is the Chief of Staff

The Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, has described her coronavirus jab as one of the best shots she has ever had.

She said that being someone who has Trypanophobia (fear of injections), haven taken the vaccine - one that she said she didn't even notice when it was given her because of how smooth a process it was, it passes for perhaps, the best she has ever had.



She had this known to a cross-section of the media when she went to the Great Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) in Accra to take her jab as part of the first batch of personalities to do so, after the president, his vice and their spouses took theirs live on television on Monday, March 1, 2021.



"It was a good experience; not complicated... the jab itself, the lady explains what she is going to do and then tells you what it's all about. And then within a twinkle of an eye, it's done. And I will say that it is one of the best shots I've had because I'm somebody who is frightened of needles but this one, I hardly realized a needle had pricked me," she said.

Ghana became the first country in the world to receive the first 600,000 doses of the vaccines from the COVAX facility on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



As part of leadership and as a way of demystifying the myths surrounding the vaccines, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife, the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, all took the vaccines on live TV, being the first in the country to do so.