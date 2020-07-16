Politics

I 'fed' Mahama’s brother, when he was ‘neglected’ - Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako has described former President John Dramani Mahama’s brother, Alfred Mahama as an “ungrateful” person.

Speaking on Wontumi FM in Kumasi, the outspoken NPP guru expressed shock at how Mr. Alfred Mahama could speak evil about him at the least opportunity he gets when he had 'fed' him before.



“I used to feed Alfred Mahama,” he said.

“You didn’t have a car when your brother was President. I used to feed you. I have fed you before and you want to talk bad about me?” Chairman Wontumi wondered.

