I feel sad for Bawumia; he won't be allowed to be himself - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his concerns about the limitations placed on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's independence within the party.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia has been the subject of discussion regarding his political future as the flagbearer of the party.



Speaking on Citi TV's Face-to-Face show, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe clarified his stance: He feels sad for Dr. Bawumia, as he may not be allowed to think independently.



He stated, "I'm not against Dr. Bawumia; the only thing that I feel sad about is that he's not allowed to be himself. That is the only thing I feel sad for that young man [Dr. Bawumia]. If Dr. Bawumia can think independently, if I put it bluntly, he will go far. If he wins the elections, why not? I will support him."



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also expressed sympathy for Francis Addai-Nimoh, highlighting him as the individual who, in his opinion, possesses the capacity to unify the party in the lead-up to the 2024 polls.

"I won't support anybody, but I have sympathy for Francis Addai-Nimoh. He's the one who can bring the party together. He's the only one; none of them can bring the party together."



