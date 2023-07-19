I find it insulting to see Bawumia seek to become the president of Ghana - NDC communicator

Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Mahamudu Bawumia

An NDC communicator, Margaret Ansei Magoo has condemned Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for considering a role as Ghana’s president.

The communicator said that it is very offensive for Bawumia to pick up forms to become the president of the same country he is currently ruling under President Akufo-Addo.



Margaret Ansei who was speaking on a panel on TV3 Newday further questioned the fresh vision Dr. Bawumia has for Ghanaians when he could have supported Akufo-Addo with the same to stabilise the country’s economy.



“Let’s take this country very serious. To be very honest with you Bella, I have said it times without number that I find it as an insult to see Dr. Bawumia picking forms to contest elections to lead this country one day. What vision, what idea, what did he have that he couldn’t share with his boss to fix this country?" she quizzed.



Margaret also stated that despite the campaigns of the NPP presidential aspirants, none of them is a match for the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.



“As for the NPP, they can bring all the 17 people, none of them can match President Mahama. Because Ghanaians are speaking and they will speak and make a sound statement come December 2024,” Margaret said.

“You see, the most important thing is that judgement is coming from the Ghanaian people. The economy is in our pockets. The Ghanaian people know. They have carried water, they have carried wine and they know which one is heavier. We have seen Dr. Bawumia performing through Mr. Akufo-Addo, we have seen Mr. Alan Kyerematen, we have seen all of them and none of them. By far, all the polls that have been coming, President Mahama is way above their league. He is leading them in all the polls over 10%. We are not being complacent but we know President Mahama will come back and give Ghanaians the respect, the development, the security, the employment, the dignity and raise the image of this country again,” she added.





